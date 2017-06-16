Egina FPSO set to arrive Nigeria in August

…NIMASA boss commends Samsung, Total

By Godwin Oritse & Godfrey Bivbere

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside has said the on-going construction of the multi-billion dollar Egina Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) project will increase the knowledge base of NIMASA as a safety Administrator and enhance its regulatory capacity.

Peterside who made this known during a meeting with the Executive Vice President of Samsung, Mr Younsang Won, Representatives of Total Nigeria and the Vice President in charge of Egina project, Yongho Jo, while on a working visit to inspect the project at the Samsung Shipyard in the Samsung Heavy Industries at Geoje, South Korea, said that the project which is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria will increase the knowledge base of NIMASA and ultimately fetch the country the much needed foreign exchange.

He stated: ”This project is the first of its kind in Nigeria, it will increase our knowledge base of inspection techniques, certification and rules for maintaining classification and ultimately benefit the Nigerian economy in terms of foreign exchange”

He also assured Total and other prospective investors that the Agency would continue to create a conducive environment for investors to be able to be confident to come up with projects of this nature.

According to him, ”this is a mega offshore project that will bring out the best in us, let me assure you that we will discharge our responsibility as the facilitator of maritime business in Nigeria and ensure that our maritime domain remains safe and secure for this kind of projects, we will give both Samsung and Total Nigeria necessary support to actualize the Egina FPSO project for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians”

He commended Samsung and Total oil for having faith in Nigeria and efforts to comply with Nigerian content law. He also commended Samsung for having NIMASA Surveyors on ground at South Korea to work with world class classification societies on the project which will make certification and passage of the project easier and faster.

He however charged the Executive Vice President of Samsung to ensure compliance to Nigeria’s Cabotage law and other enabling Nigerian laws when the FPSO gets to Nigeria adding that the Nigerian government is working hard to provide conducive business environment

In his response Mr Younsang Won promised the visiting NIMASA boss that the project will be ready for movement to Nigeria in August and assured that the quality of the project will bear the mark of excellence associated with Samsung. He promised to comply with local laws in Nigeria and do all within his powers to work with locals to build capacity in offshore projects industry.

The post Egina FPSO set to arrive Nigeria in August appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

