Eguavoen blames Sunshine Stars’ 0-1 loss to 3SC on referee’s mistakes

Coach Augustine Eguavoen of Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure on Sunday blamed his team 0-1 loss to the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan on officiating. Nigerian Pilot reports that Sunshine Stars FC lost 0-1 to home team 3SC in an NPFL Match Day 22 fixture played in Ibadan on Sunday. Nigerian Pilot […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

