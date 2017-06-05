Eguavoen blames Sunshine Stars’ 0-1 loss to 3SC on referee’s mistakes – The News
Eguavoen blames Sunshine Stars' 0-1 loss to 3SC on referee's mistakes
Coach Augustine Eguavoen of Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure on Sunday blamed his team 0-1 loss to the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan on officiating. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sunshine Stars FC lost 0-1 to home …
