Eguavoen blames Sunshine Stars’ 0-1 loss to 3SC on referee’s mistakes

Coach Augustine Eguavoen of Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure on Sunday blamed his team 0-1 loss to the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan on officiating. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sunshine Stars FC lost 0-1 to home team 3SC in an NPFL Match Day 22 fixture played in Ibadan on Sunday. NAN reports that 3SC got its lone goal through Ibrahim Ajani in the game’s fourth minute, but what would have been the visiting team’s equaliser in the 41st minute was disallowed.

