Eguavoen walks away from Sunshine Stars, cites referees attitude – The Nation Newspaper

Eguavoen walks away from Sunshine Stars, cites referees attitude
Following a string of poor performances, Augustin Eguavoen, the Coach of Sunshine Stars FC of Akure, has unceremoniously quit his job in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL). Sunshine played five games with the former Nigerian Coach in …
