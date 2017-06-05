Egypt begins fuel, electricity subsidy with $8b, 80 pounds in 2017 budget

Egypt says it has allocated 145 billion Egyptian pounds ($8 billion) for fuel subsidies and 80 billion pounds for electricity subsidies in its budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

A cabinet statement on Monday in Cairo said the fiscal year would begin in July.

Egypt in November signed a $12 billion three-year International Monetary Fund loan agreement that includes sweeping economic reforms, including subsidy cuts.

The government has not said when it would next hike fuel prices.

The post Egypt begins fuel, electricity subsidy with $8b, 80 pounds in 2017 budget appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

