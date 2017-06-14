Pages Navigation Menu

Egypt parliament agrees island transfer to Saudi Arabia

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

(FILES) This file photo taken on January 14, 2014, through the window of an airplane shows the Red Sea's Tiran (foreground) and the Sanafir (background) islands in the Strait of Tiran between Egypt's Sinai Peninsula and Saudi Arabia. Egypt's parliament agreed on June 14, 2017, a controversial maritime agreement with Saudi Arabia that transfers the two Red Sea islands to the kingdom, state television and a lawmaker said. The deal, which is still under challenge in court, had sparked rare protests in the country with the opposition accusing the government of selling Egyptian territory to its Saudi benefactors. / AFP PHOTO / STRINGER

Egypt’s parliament approved on Wednesday a controversial maritime agreement with Saudi Arabia that transfers two Red Sea islands to the kingdom, state television and a lawmaker said.

The deal, which is still under challenge in court, had sparked rare protests in the country with the opposition accusing the government of selling Egyptian territory to its Saudi benefactors.

The vote came after days of heated debate in parliament with opponents even interrupting one committee session with chanting.

Courts had struck down the agreement, signed in April 2016, but a year later another court upheld it.

Lawyers are now challenging the deal before the constitutional court.

The accord had sparked rare protests in Egypt last year, with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi accused of having traded the islands of Tiran and Sanafir for Saudi largesse.

The government has said the islands were Saudi to begin with, but were leased to Egypt in the 1950s.

Opponents of the agreement insist that Tiran and Sanafir are Egyptian.

On Tuesday evening dozens of journalists protested against the agreement in central Cairo, before being dispersed by police, journalists’ union official Gamal Abdel Rehim told AFP.

Several were briefly arrested before being released but “three reporters are still detained, and contacts are being made with the interior ministry to get them released,” he said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

