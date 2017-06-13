Egyptian bank eyes acquisition in Nigeria, Kenya

Egypt’s invetsment bank, EFG Hermes is seeking to enter Nigeria through an acquisition, the CEO of EFG Hermes’ Frontier market Unit, Ali Khalpey, has said.

Khalpey who spoke in an interview, said the firm expects to get regulatory approval to start a brokerage business in Kenya this year as part of its big push into frontier markets, a senior executive told Reuters yesterday.

It also plans to boost its research team to between 12 and 15 from eight over the next 12 months as interest among institutional investors grows in smaller, fast-growing economies in the Middle East, Asia and Africa,

EFG took a controlling stake in Karachi-based Invest and Finance Securities Limited last year, which now operates as EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited, with a staff of 60 people.

As well as Nigeria, Kenya and Pakistan, EFG is also eyeing expansion into Bangladesh and Vietnam, said Khalpey, who joined EFG from frontier-focused investment bank Exotix Africa LLP.

“We have chosen those five markets as we like the macro-environment and want to be on the ground to benefit from the growth story,” he said.

“The frontier market should be a decent part of the revenue growth of EFG Hermes’ overall business,” Khalpey added, without disclosing any revenue targets.

Once it gets the regulatory approval in Kenya, EFG hopes to have an office with 10 to 15 people to serve as a base for Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda, he said.

“We like to look at illiquid, non-transparent markets where being on the ground gives incredible competitive advantage over everybody else,” he said.

Khalpey said he was quite excited about long-term prospects for Pakistan, where the economy has been growing at a good pace and the stock market has performed well, until a recent correction.

In May, index provider MSCI reclassified Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status. Economic growth is projected at 5.3 per cent this fiscal year – short of the government’s 5.7 per cent target but the fastest since 2007.

The post Egyptian bank eyes acquisition in Nigeria, Kenya appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

