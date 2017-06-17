Egyptian court recommends death penalty for 31 in prosecutor’s assassination

A Cairo criminal court on Saturday recommended the death penalty for 31 people convicted of involvement in the 2015 assassination of Egypt’s top prosecutor. The court set a verdict session for July 22, after referring its recommendation to the country’s top religious authority, the Grand Mufti, for a non-binding legally required opinion. Public Prosecutor Hisham…

The post Egyptian court recommends death penalty for 31 in prosecutor’s assassination appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

