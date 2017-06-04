Egypt’s foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May – Reuters

Pages Navigation Menu

Jun 4, 2017


Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, boosted by last month's Eurobond sale, the central bank said on Sunday. Egypt, which has been struggling to revive its economy
