Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eid el-Fitr: FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holiday

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has declared Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27 as Public Holiday to mark Eid el Fitr.

Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau made the announcement on behalf of the Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja.

He‎ enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity and progress of the nation in its march to nationhood.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Dambazau urged all Nigerians to shun hate speeches and divisive tendencies and join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria.

He assured of a Nigeria, ‎which guarantees fundamental freedoms, including the right of residence in any part of the country, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

‎The minister reaffirmed the determination of the Federal Government to protect all lives and property of Nigerians.

He warned hoodlums not to test the will of the administration.

The minister said the government has the capability to deploy security agencies to deal with any individual or group that may threaten the corporate existence of the nation, as well as the peaceful co-existence of the people.

He ‎further assured Nigerians of the government’s resolve to be just and fair to all.

The minister wished Nigerians a peaceful and rewarding celebration.

 

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Eid el-Fitr: FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holiday appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.