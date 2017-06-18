Pages Navigation Menu

Eid-el-fitr: Lagos resumes sale of LAKE Rice Monday

P.M. News

Eid-el-fitr: Lagos resumes sale of LAKE Rice Monday
P.M. News
The Lagos State Government says it will resume the sale of LAKE Rice on Monday at the normal price of N12,000 for 50kg bag as the Eid-el-fitr draws closer. Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Oluwatoyin Surau disclosed this on Sunday, saying that the sale
