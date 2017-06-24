Eid-el-Fitri: Faparusi salute Muslims for uniting against Nigeria’s breakup

All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain in Ekiti State, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, has advised Nigerians to collectively rebuke those agitating for the country’s disintegration. According to Faparusi, Nigerians have tremendous benefit to derive by staying together taking into cognizance the humungous human and material resources available to the country than for it to be balkanized, saying many of the […]

