Eid-el Fitri: Police, NSCDC deploy personnel for hitch-free celebration

Abuja – The police command in Niger on Thursday said it deployed 3,000 personnel across the state to ensure security of lives and property before and during the Eid-el-fitr celebration.

Eid-el-fitr is an Islamic celebration to mark the end of the Ramadan fast of 29 or 30 days.

Muslims the world over commenced fasting on May 27, expected to end on June 24 or June 25, to be followed by Eid-el fitr.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Niger, Bala Elkana, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that the command had an operational order for the celebration.

He said “we have operational order for the Sallah celebrations, so we are adequately prepared because as I speak to you, we have deployed 3,000 personnel.”

Elkana added that the command had deployed police to various Mosques where tafsir messages were going on.

He noted that the police would also deploy personnel to Eid grounds across the 25 local government areas of the state.

He said the command had also drafted its personnel to markets, highways, Minna and other towns, as well as recreational facilities and other public places to maintain law and order and have a hitch-free sallah.

He appealed to the people of the state to be law abiding during the celebration, as the police was ready to enforce law and order.

Similarly, Superintendent of Corps, Ibrahim Yahaya, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, told NAN that the corps deployed 1, 855 personnel across the state to ensure a hitch free Sallah celebrations.

He said “the Niger command of the NSCDC has deployed 1,855 personnel, including undercover personnel to ensure a hitch-free Sallah.

“We have deployed our officers and men to every nook and cranny of the state to secure lives and property during Sallah,’’ he added.

Yahaya said that armed personnel of the corps would start patrol on Friday, adding that officers and men would be deployed to all the Eid grounds to maintain law and order, noting that Divisional Officers in the 25 local government areas were also directed to beef up security in their areas.

Meanwhile, Muslims across the country would celebrate the Eid-el Fitr on Sunday or Monday, depending on when the new moon would be sighted.

The NSCDC command in Kwara also said it deployed 2000 personnel across the 16 local government areas of the state to ensure a hitch-free sallah.

Mr Pedro ldeba, the state Commandant, told NAN in Ilorin on Thursday most of the

personnel were deployed to maintain law and order at Eid grounds.

The commandant added that others were deployed to protect government facilities.

He said “the 2000 personnel deployed are already at their duty posts to ensure security before, during and after the celebration.”

