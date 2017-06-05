Ekiti 2018: I’ll step down if you find a better legislator — Daramola

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

A member of the Seventh House of Representatives and Governorship Aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Bimbo Daramola told a select Journalists in Ado-Ekiti that two years is too small to clear the gargantuan mess left behind by the 16 years of Peoples Democratic Party rule, he also agreed with the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State and the current Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi that Ekiti 2014 Gubernatorial election remained an unfinished business. Excerpts:

Nigerians are complaining that they are yet to see the results of change promised by your party in the 2015 Presidential Election. What is your take on this?

I don’t want to say people are insatiable but it is like a man who has been thirsty and he is looking for an opportunity to get some water to drink or to quench his thirst.

Unfortunately, he gets to an oasis, ordinarily where he expects that there would be water, and of course there was water but he finds out that the water has been poisoned.

We must be able to reconcile the expectations of Nigerians and the realities of the 16 years of PDP government. So what we should be looking out because there is no magic wand anywhere.

Are you claiming that the promises made by your party have been fulfilled?

Agreed, the APC made promises to Nigerians and we own up to those promises. Agreed, APC may not have met the expectation of the people in two years, but the truth of the matter is that, I believe strongly that the APC has not lost currency

Let me tell you that I have been around in Ekiti, since 2006.And I want to tell you that I know Ekiti very well like every other person or may be more than some of the people who are also jostling for the gubernatorial seat with me.

What do you have in stock for the party and the people of the state?

The question is how much do I know these people? How much of Ekiti people do you know? And I modestly say today that I know where the shoe pinches.

If you need to know a man, then go back to his reputation. I humbly can say that in the years that our people have been going to the House of Representatives and the Senate, I dare anybody to tell me if there is anyone who has moved more motions on the floor of the House than I did from 1999 to date.

If I can get anyone who surpasses me, I tell you I won’t run for governorship again. I am talking about impactful motions. I also want someone to tell me who has been a member of serious ad-hoc committees in either of the chambers.

Then, in terms of constituents and constituency relations, I.m more than ready to present my sore cards to Nigerians.

And I have told you that if after two years in office as governor, I don’t point the state to the path of development and grace, I will tender my letter of resignation.

The June 2014, Governorship election in Ekiti State has been described by Dr Kayode Fayemi as an unfinished business, what is you take on this as the Director General of JKF Campaign organization at that time?

I’m drawing inspiration from the unfinished business and I agreed with Dr Fayemi, that it is an unfinished business. It will forever be an unfinished business, we can never get to the end of it, that anybody will be able to distil and find out what happened and how did Ekiti go down on the 21st of June, 2014. It will forever be an unfinished business till historians will come.

Dr Fayemi represented an idea that we all believed. I’m interested in what becomes of that. I do not know how this business will be finished, the best way to finish the unfinished business is to get our state back next year.

That will help us to even take an informed inquisition into what happened.

The truth of the matter is that, that business cannot be concluded in the space between now and 2018. More than anything else, we need to prepare and seriously too and I’m not too happy.

The party needs to be energized to be able to stand against a man on ground in his own way like Dr Peter Ayodele Fayose, you can’t deny that.

