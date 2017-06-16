Pages Navigation Menu

Ekiti 2018: Neither Oni, nor Fayemi can win in 2018, Fayose boasts – Vanguard

Ekiti 2018: Neither Oni, nor Fayemi can win in 2018, Fayose boasts
Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose yesterday boasted that neither of the two ex-governors Segun Oni, nor Kayode Fayemi would win if they contest the forthcoming 2018 gubernatorial poll in the state. He said that neither of the two ex-governors has …
APC using CNPP against Fayose in Ekiti – Governor's aide, AnifowoseDaily Post Nigeria
Fayose: I'll snatch power from Buhari… I'm the next presidentTheCable
We'll Maintain Our Membership Irrespective of S'Court Verdict, Says FayoseTHISDAY Newspapers
360Nobs.com –Nigerian Bulletin –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
