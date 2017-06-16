Ekiti 2018: Neither Oni, nor Fayemi can win in 2018, Fayose boasts – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ekiti 2018: Neither Oni, nor Fayemi can win in 2018, Fayose boasts
Vanguard
Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose yesterday boasted that neither of the two ex-governors Segun Oni, nor Kayode Fayemi would win if they contest the forthcoming 2018 gubernatorial poll in the state. He said that neither of the two ex-governors has …
APC using CNPP against Fayose in Ekiti – Governor's aide, Anifowose
Fayose: I'll snatch power from Buhari… I'm the next president
We'll Maintain Our Membership Irrespective of S'Court Verdict, Says Fayose
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!