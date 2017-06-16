Ekiti 2018: Oni, Fayemi cannot win in 2018 – Fayose boasts

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose yesterday boasted that neither of the two ex-governors, Segun Oni, nor Kayode Fayemi would win if they contest the forthcoming 2018 gubernatorial poll in the state. He said that neither of the tow ex-governors performed to such an admirable level that Ekiti people would give them a second chance […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

