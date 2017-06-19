Ekiti court jails man 2 years for stealing cow, garri

An Ikole-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday sentenced one Ibrahim Mohammed,30, to two years imprisonment for stealing a cow and a bag of garri, a local staple. The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adebayo Oladija, who said that the accused was convicted on a one-count charge of stealing , sentenced him to two years imprisonment with hard labour and without an option of fine. Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt.

