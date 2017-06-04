Ekiti Elders, Monarchs Wade Into Fayose, Petrol Dealers Face-off

by alO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers and Council of Elders have pleaded with the striking petrol marketers in the state to call off their strike and open their shop to product consumers to prevent total collapse of the state economy.

The statesmen regretted that the situation whereby petrol was being openly hawked by black marketers portending serious danger to the state aside from the economic crisis the state had been plunged into following the stoppage of petrol supply to the state by Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) since over three weeks ago.

The Secretary General of the Elders Council, Mr. Niyi Ajibulu, said the parley with the marketers held at the palace of Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe on Saturday , was attended by IPMAN members, led by Chief Remi Oguntuase, three other prominent traditional rulers and many other stakeholders.

Also in attendance were leaders of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Christian and Muslim leaders, market men and women as well as transport unions in the State.

Ajibulu who read the communiqué said they appealed to the two feuding parties to come to the dialogue table and resolve the matter in the overall interest of the populace.

The communiqué reads: “We observed with regret, the disagreement between the State government and the fuel marketers leading to total shut of all petrol stations in Ekiti. We appeal to the parties to shift grounds because the lingering crisis was stifling the economy and causing serious pains to our people.

“We want them to accelerate the process of reconciliation, so that acceptable terms for quick resolution of the crisis will be reached as soon as possible”.

The post Ekiti Elders, Monarchs Wade Into Fayose, Petrol Dealers Face-off appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

