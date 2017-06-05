Ekiti fuel crisis: Jubilation as Fayose, oil marketers end face-off

Ado-ekiti—Wild jubilation yesterday greeted the end to a three-week face-off between Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and oil marketers in the state as the two parties agreed to sheath their swords after a peace meeting brokered by Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, in Osogbo yesterday.

According to Fayose’s Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, a communique from the peace meeting was signed by governors Fayose and Aregbesola, the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG’s General Secretary, Joseph Ogbebor; Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN’s Zonal Chairman, Debo Ahmed and PTD NUPENG’s National Vice Chairman, Solomon Kilanko.

The resolutions are that:

*An ad-hoc committee be constituted to fashion out in clear terms the conditions and guidelines for the establishment and operations of filling stations in Ekiti State;

*The committee comprising representatives of Ekiti State Government and oil and gas stakeholders shall commence work on Wednesday 7th June, 2017;

*In the spirit of reconciliation, Ekiti State Government agreed to reverse the revocation of some Certificates of Occupancy of landed properties on which filling stations are built, except the ones on waterways, canals and where there is no justification for such revocation;

*In that same spirit, the government agreed to stop further demolitions pending the outcome of the committee’s report.

Consequently, NUPENG, IPMAN and other related oil and gas unions were to suspend the industrial action embarked upon by their members, with immediate effect.

The post Ekiti fuel crisis: Jubilation as Fayose, oil marketers end face-off appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

