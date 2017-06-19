Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekiti PDP inaugurates panel to probe suspended lawmaker over anti-party activities

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

For allegedly hobnobbing with opposition figures and those perceived to be adversaries to Governor Ayodele Fayose, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has inaugurated a probe panel to try the suspended member of the Ekti State House of Assembly, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, for alleged disloyalty. Aribisogan, representing Ikole Constituency 1 , was suspended last year by […]

Ekiti PDP inaugurates panel to probe suspended lawmaker over anti-party activities

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.