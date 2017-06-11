Ekiti State declares June 12 public holiday

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has declared Monday, June 12 , 2017 a public holiday in honour of the winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola. In a statement issued on Sunday in Ado Ekiti, Fayose – a member of the Peoples Democratic Party – said …

The post Ekiti State declares June 12 public holiday appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

