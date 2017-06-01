Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekiti State Governor Calls For Review Of Corps Members Allowance.

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

As a result of the fact that the purchasing power of Naira has gone down, the Ekiti State Governor Dr. ayodele Fayose has called on the increase of corps members allowance. Governor Fayose made this call during the swearing-in and official opening ceremony for the 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream I of National Youth Service Corps …

The post Ekiti State Governor Calls For Review Of Corps Members Allowance. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.