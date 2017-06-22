Ekiti State Owing Pensioners N20 Billion

Pensioners in Ekiti State have appealed to the state government to commence the payment of the N20 billion pension arrears owed their members, Thisday reports.

They said the situation has inflicted untold post-retirement hardship on their members and led to the untimely deaths of many of them.

They called on Governor Ayo Fayose to pay the arrears of gratuities and monthly pensions totaling N20 billion.

The Ekiti retirees also advocated a review of their pensions in conformity with Section 210, Sub-Section 3 of the 1999 Constitution.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Mr Ayo Kumapayi, advised the governor to focus on the welfare of civil servants and pensioners and stop giving priority to capital projects.

More to come…

