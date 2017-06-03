Ekundayo to fight for world title – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Ekundayo to fight for world title
The Nation Newspaper
It has been announced by Frank Warren, one of the world's leading boxing promoters, that elite Nigerian boxer, Larry “The Natural” Ekundayo, will be fighting for the WBO Inter-continental welterweight title at the Copper Box Arena, London on July the 8th.
Nigeria Ekundayo to fight for vacant WBO Intercontinental title
Ekundayo to Fight for Vacant WBO Intercontinental Title
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!