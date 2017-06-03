Pages Navigation Menu

Ekundayo to fight for world title – The Nation Newspaper

Ekundayo to fight for world title
It has been announced by Frank Warren, one of the world's leading boxing promoters, that elite Nigerian boxer, Larry “The Natural” Ekundayo, will be fighting for the WBO Inter-continental welterweight title at the Copper Box Arena, London on July the 8th.
