El-Rufai fires 4,776 district, village heads in Kaduna

​Governor Nasir El-Rufai led Kaduna State Government on Sunday ​said it has ​sacked 4,776 district​, ​village heads​ and their workers.​ It said that the decision was sequel to recommendations of the committee ​that reviewed the number of ​the traditional heads. The government said that implementation of the report would lead to reorganisation in 77 districts […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

