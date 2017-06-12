Pages Navigation Menu

El-Rufai fires 4,776 district, village heads in Kaduna

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

​Governor Nasir El-Rufai led Kaduna State Government on Sunday ​said it has ​sacked 4,776 district​, ​village heads​ and their workers.​ It said that the decision was sequel to recommendations of the committee ​that reviewed the number of ​the traditional heads. The government said that implementation of the report would lead to reorganisation in 77 districts […]

