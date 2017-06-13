el-Rufai Flag-Off Distribution Of Books Worth N600m To Secondary Schools

Kaduna State Government under the leadership of Governor Nasir el-Rufai yesterday flagged off the distribution of textbooks worth N600 million procured for secondary schools in the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Andrew Nok performed the flagging-off of the distribution of the books for the Northern Zone in Zaria onbehalf of the state government‎ explained that the books, which cover all the core subjects, would enhance teaching and learning among the beneficiaries.

According to him, the government will procure more books until all public schools in the state are fully stocked with the relevant books to boost students performance.

“Knowledge is power and until we invest appropriately in the education sector, we will not face the challenges of today and our future would be doomed.

“I want to assure you that the state government is taking the issue of education with all seriousness.

“The 35 per cent of the 2017 budget allocated to education meant that for every N100 spent in the state, N35 goes to education.”

He also said that 5000 computer tablets, produced and uploaded with 300 books would soon be distributed, starting with 15 boarding schools.

The governor further disclosed that additional 55000 computer tablets would be procured for distribution to more schools.

He called on the students to make the best use of the books and other facilities provided to aid their learning, while commending the teachers for their efforts in improving students performance, particularly as the state lead the 19 Northern states in the 2015 NECO examination and was third in the country.

Earlier, the state Director of Schools, Dahuru Anchau urged teachers and students to reciprocate the government gesture by ensuring success in examinations.

“That way, we will continue to get full support of government to enable us excel in our academic pursuit,” he said.

Responding, Zaria Zonal Director of Education, Sani Aminu thanked the state government for it untiring efforts at transforming the education sector.

“The government is doing its part, it is left for us management and teachers to ensure that such huge investment is not wasted, “Aminu said.