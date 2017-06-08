El-Rufai orders the arrest of Northern youth leaders over the eviction given to the Igbos

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, Kaduna State Governor on Wednesday ordered the arrest of some Northern youth leaders for ordering Igbos in the North to leave the region before October 1. The act by the youth leaders has been described as irresponsible by the State government and has vowed not to allow Kaduna …

