el-Rufai’s Success Stories 2 Years In Office Unprecedented- Dabo

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN

The success stories of the administration of Governor Nasir el-Rufai‎ just two years at the helms of affairs in Kaduna State is unprecedented, Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport, Murtala Dabo as said.

Dabo who also described the Governor as a courageous ad visionary leader who is resolute and committed to keeping to his campaign promises of making Kaduna great again‎, said, the governor with the achievements recorded two years into his first tenure will leave no one in doubt at the end of his first four years in office by the grace of God.

The Permanent Secretary who was the immediate past Special Adviser to the governor on economic matters spoke on some of the achievements of the governor in an informal chat ‎with some newsmen at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kaduna council, stressing that the Goveror has remained focused and refused to be distracted by those who for selfish and personal reasons feels otherwise.

He sa‎id, the governor through his people oriented policies has successfully through the introduction of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) checkmated the activities of people and politicians who hitherto takes looting of the state treasury as business, adding that the governor has been able to ‎block to the bearest minimal financial leakages in the state.

“The governor has also through proactive measures ‎change the not too pleasant narratives in the education, health and agricultural sectors through the implementation of policies that has significantly helped to improve activities in all sectors in the state particularly in the mentioned sectors”.

He stressed that “my governor is not a respecter ‎of persons who enjoy doing the wrong things or takes pleasure in looting public funds or those who takes doing so as business, hence, some individuals criticises him for blocking all avenues of doing the wrong things as it were in previous administrations.

“Through the governors people oriented policies, he has also been able to attract investments to the state worth billions of naira which is creating employment opportunities for the unemployed youths in the state thereby reducing to its minimal level social vices perpetrated by such youths.

“The good people of Kaduna state can now sleep with their two eyes closed due to security measures in place to protect lives and property of its citizens. And in some areas where there are still ‎some security challenges, the governor and relevant security agencies in the state and at the federal level are not leaving any stone unturned to addressing such challenges proactively.

‎”In the area of infrastructural development both rural and urban, the governor has not only completed either abandoned or projects at various levels of completion in the state, he has also embarked on several other projects such as road constructions, drainages,housing and last week he commissioned the Zaria water projects amongst many other projects awaiting commissioning any time soon.

” renovation of schools, furnishing and provision of teaching aids ‎and ensuring that our schools have qualify teachers and you can attest to the fact that the enrolment in our schools today has increased astronomically.

“In the area of agriculture, the governor has made it possible that farmers now get directly inputs such ‎fertiliser unlike when it used to be shared among political heavy weights who in turn sell it at exorbitant rates to farmers.

“In the health sector, through the governors commitment, the maternal mortality rate has reduced to the barest minimum and the state has maintained a zero polio status till date,while our hospitals now have qualified health practitioners with ‎more to be engaged. Infact, I can go on and on” he said.

