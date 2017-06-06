EL-Zakzaky alive, hale and hearty – sources

Apprehension over the state of health of the detained leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El- Zakzaky has resulted in rumours over his physical condition and alleged death, creating tension especially among his followers and other Muslims alike.

A credible security source told PRNigeria in Abuja that El-Zakzaky was alive, hale and hearty and dismissed the death rumour as the handiwork of mischief makers, who wanted to create tension and cause chaos within the polity.

The top intelligence officer said: “There Is no truth in the rumors of his death. Those carrying the rumour have taken advantage of the period of Ramadan to curry unnecessary sympathy.”

The officer further recalled that the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and other top Islamic Leaders, including members of his family had in the past visited the imprisoned leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in Abuja to confirm such death rumour.

Sheikh Zakzaky has been in the custody of DSS since his arrest by Nigerian soldiers on December 14, 2015.

