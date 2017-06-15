El-Zakzaky Is In A House With His Family – Lai Mohammed – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
El-Zakzaky Is In A House With His Family – Lai Mohammed
Arewa/Biafra Threats: Do Not Panic, Lai Mohammed Tells Nigerians The Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, spoke about the whereabouts of the leader of the Islamic Movement In Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. According to the …
