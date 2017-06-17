El-Zakzaky is in FG’s Protective Custody with his Family – Lai Mohammed | WATCH

Pages Navigation Menu

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Lai Mohammed has said that Shi’ite leader El-Zakzaky is not in prison or police custody, but in a house with his family, provided for him by the Federal Government. He made this known when he was a guest on Channels TV‘s Politics Today. On why El-Zakzaky has not been […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

