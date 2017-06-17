El-Zakzaky is in FG’s Protective Custody with his Family – Lai Mohammed | WATCH

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Lai Mohammed has said that Shi’ite leader El-Zakzaky is not in prison or police custody, but in a house with his family, provided for him by the Federal Government. He made this known when he was a guest on Channels TV‘s Politics Today. On why El-Zakzaky has not been […]

The post El-Zakzaky is in FG’s Protective Custody with his Family – Lai Mohammed | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

