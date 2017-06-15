Elder abuse report ignores impact on people’s health – Medical Xpress
|
Medical Xpress
|
Elder abuse report ignores impact on people's health
Medical Xpress
Elder abuse covers physical, sexual, psychological, emotional and financial abuse. Credit: from www.shutterstock.com. The good news is that Australia is doing something positive to improve the lives of our parents and grandparents. The bad news is we …
Spiralling house prices leading to rise in elder abuse, Legal Aid says
Elderly at special risk in a “throwaway culture”
1 in 5 Eldery In India Abused: WHO
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!