Elechi joined APC at 83, even his wife, son remain in PDP – Umahi

National Vice Chairman (South East) of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Austin Umahi, has lambasted former Ebonyi State Governor, Martin Elechi, for joining the All Progressives Congress (APC). He mocked Elechi for defecting without a good number of ​supporters, stating that even his wife and ​son are still in the PDP. The chieftain also […]

Elechi joined APC at 83, even his wife, son remain in PDP – Umahi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

