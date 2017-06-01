Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Election Tribunal: CSNAC Petitions EFCC, Demands Investigation Into Dino Melaye’s Alleged Bribery Of Judge – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

Election Tribunal: CSNAC Petitions EFCC, Demands Investigation Into Dino Melaye's Alleged Bribery Of Judge
SaharaReporters.com
According to CSNAC in a petition signed by its chairman, Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, the coalition urged the anti-graft commission to urgently commence a high-powered investigation by a team of forensic experts and investigators into these allegations to …
TBoss speaks on relationship with Sen Dino MelayeNAIJ.COM
Nigeria: Dino Melaye Reacts to Bribery ScandalAllAfrica.com
Jonathan govt was greedocracy, today, we have criminocracy – MelayeNigeria Today
BuzzNigeria.com –YNaija
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.