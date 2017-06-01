Electricity: Gas suppliers demand cash before delivery – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Electricity: Gas suppliers demand cash before delivery
Daily Trust
The Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) has said the gas-fired Generation Companies (GenCos) owe gas suppliers about N200billion debt which has cut further credit supply from the firms. The Executive Secretary, Dr Joy Ogaji at a briefing …
Gencos: Days of Unruly Antics by Discos are Over
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!