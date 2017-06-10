Electricity generation to increase soon – NNPC – The News
|
The News
|
Electricity generation to increase soon – NNPC
The News
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, says efforts by the Federal Government to boost power generation may soon yield results following a sustained increase in gas supply for power generation. The corporation said this in its March 2017 …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!