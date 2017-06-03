Electronic device ban on flights can lead to $1.4bn productivity loss – IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) says expanding the cabin ban on the carriage of large Portable Electronic Devices (PEDs) to Europe-to-US flights can lead to 1.4 billion dollar loss of productivity. The Director General of the Geneva-based apex aviation body, Mr Alexandre de Juniac, said the ban was one of the key issues to be discussed at IATA’s 73rd Annual General Assembly scheduled for June 4 to June 6 in Cancun, Mexico.

