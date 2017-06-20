Embargo Placed On Woyome’s Shares In 11 Companies – Peace FM Online
Peace FM Online
Embargo Placed On Woyome's Shares In 11 Companies
Peace FM Online
The Supreme Court has placed an embargo on the shares owned by the businessman, Mr Alfred Agbesi Woyome, in 11 companies, following his GH¢51.2 million indebtedness to the state. Shares of the businessman affected include those in Anator Holding …
