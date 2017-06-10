EMC Gets Facelift

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has started a facelift of its facilities in the Eastern Marine Command (EMC).

The EMC just as its counterpart in the West, the Western Marine Command (WMC) is saddled with the responsibility of anti-smuggling on the waterways, especially the creeks and rivers, revenue generation and trade facilitation.

Already, the EMC which has its operational headquarters in the Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt is wearing a new look.

The facelift of the EMC is coming on the heels of appointment of Comptroller Ajiya Masaya as the new Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command. This was sequel to the retirement of its erstwhile CAC, Comptroller Usman Kankara Bello by the NCS Headquarters, Abuja.

The EMC in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jatau B. Laraba said Masaya resumed at the command with a renewed vigor and spirited efforts aimed at boosting officers and men on duties and efficient service delivery.

According to the statement, the CAC has embarked on refurbishing all facilities in the command with a view to enhance effective and efficient service delivery.

In his charge, Masaya enjoined officers and men to double efforts in eradicating smuggling within the waterways of the command in line with the 3 point agenda of the Comptroller General of Customs Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali (retired).

The CAC called on officers and men to be punctual and committed to their duties aimed to achieve improved productivity and efficient Service delivery.

“An overview of the Eastern Marine Command reveals an on-going infrastructural face-lift of all facilities including marine logistics such as water bus, sea bus, flying boats and others to boast efficient service delivery”, the statement added.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

