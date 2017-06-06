Emefiele bags Zik prize eminent Nigerians award

GOVERNOR, Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Godwin Emefiele was on Sunday night bestowed with the prestigious award for Professional Leadership. The CBN Governor who was variously described as humble, patriot and courageous had exhibited dexterity and resilience in managing the economy in the turbulence of recession. Emefiele’s singular courage, commitment and nationalist passion led to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

