Emefiele contributes to saving economy says Dangote

Aliko Dangote, president, Dangote Droup, at the weekend said Godwin Emefiele, governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) contributed in saving the economy which went into recession last year.

Dangote said this while presenting the 2016 Zik Prize award for professional leadership won by Emefiele.

He commended the CBN governor for his interventions in agriculture and real sectors of the economy, saying “with this, I think he deserves the award”, Dagote said.

Others who won the Zik Prize award under good governance category include Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi State, Kashim Shettima, governor of Borno State, and Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano State.

In the public service category, Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, foremer director general of National Pension, and Ahmed Joda, who headed the transition committee of President Muhammadu Buhari emerged winners of the award.

The humanitarian service award went to Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, publisher of Champion newspapers. Kessington Adebutu, Chairman of Premier Lotto Limited, and Daniel Chukwudozie, were the winners in the business leadership category of the award.

HOPE MOSES-ASHIKE

