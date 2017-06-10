Emefiele Preaches Against Deforestation

By Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja



The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele has called on the bank’s personnel and other Nigerians to pay more attention in preserving their environment by imbibing the culture of tree-planting.

Emefiele said emphasis should be focused on afforestation rather than deforestation, since trees are inseparable part of human existence.

The CBN Governor, who spoke in Abuja while planting a tree at the bank’s headquarters to commemorate this year’s World Environment Day, with the theme, “Connecting People to Nature”, said he was delighted to participate in the exercise, which is an attempt by the world to restore the environment.

He noted that he was particularly gratified by the seriousness the management and staff of the apex bank associate with the event annually, assuring that the trend would be sustained.

According to him, planting of trees was desirable to encourage afforestation, noting that trees are crucial to human existence as they provide oxygen for breathing.

“Emefiele stated that even if there was the need to cut down trees because of their size and age, such trees should be replaced by planting new ones.

“We should do more of afforestation than deforestation. If we do so, we would help our environment,” he said, adding that tree planting should be considered a priority by all.

“Everybody must contribute to protecting the environment through tree planting. I must say that the CBN takes this event very seriously, because on an annual basis, I join in this process.

“I want to say that we will continue to join the world in doing this both as an organisation and in our private endeavours.

“I will like to encourage all of us to continue to get involved in planting trees which is the process of afforestation to enrich our environment.’’

Besides helping to address the problem of deforestation, Emefiele argued that the planting of trees would enrich the environment with oxygen for the eternal benefit of mankind.

“So that is why we have to continue this process. As trees gets old, you may have to do deforestation but I think what we should do more and more is afforestation more than deforestation.

“Because by doing so, we preserve our environment in their natural habitat and with that, life can continue to blossom,” he said.

At the event by the bank to commemorate the World Environment Day, other top officials who planted trees alongside Emefiele were the Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Dr. Joseph Okwu Nnanna as well as the Director, Medical Services of CBN, Mrs. Fausat Bello.

Since 1974, the World Environment Day (WED) occurs on June 5, every year, and is the United Nation’s principal vehicle for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

