Emergence Response: NEMA Set To Launch Software

By ABAH ADAH, Abuja

As part of its efforts towards improved response, the National Emergency Response Agency (NEMA) will be launching its software in a month’s time, the Director General (DG) of the agency has said.

Disclosing this to LEADERSHIP in Abuja at the Weekend, Engr Mustapha Y. Maihaja said “In furtherance of our efforts to be accessible to all for effective coverage, we now have a software that people can begin to download within the next one month or thereabout and use in reaching us as quickly as possible in any emergency situation irrespective of wherever they may be.”

Engr Maihaja, who also disclosed that NEMA is adopting scientific approach to enhance its operations, said the agency now uses modern tracking device to track the trucks of goods going to response destinations.

“We are adopting a holistic approach towards reducing response time to the barest minimum and are trying to be scientific in our approach to safeguarding relief materials down to their destinations of which I think today we are among the best in Africa.

“It is my pleasure to disclose to you that to further guarantee the security of relief materials all the trucks are now being tracked with tracking device in addition to the armed security officers’ accompaniment.

“We have 1032 trucks of goods to deliver to the Northeast, the process of which started since 8th June, 2017, and from our control centre, we have delivered up to about 200 trucks. We are tracking them, even to the discharge point,” Maihaja explained.

The NEMA boss who scored the performance of his agency so far high said he gives kudos to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for the unprecedented and overwhelming support the agency has received that enabled the achievements.

“So I must say that in a nutshell, NEMA is performing very well and far better than what it used be before now, and I must confess that this President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has been of unprecedented support to the agency; that is why we have able to achieve what we have achieved so far, and I am not saying we are going to rest on our oars; we hope to improve on our response mechanism to be at par with global best practices,” he said.

According to him, NEMA has spread its tentacle everywhere around the country to quicken its response operations by establishing Welfare centres which are within reach of the people down to the grassroots “with our men equipped to capacity manning them”.

