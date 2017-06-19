Pages Navigation Menu

Emir of Kano’s daughter Princess Siddika expecting her first child

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Princess Fulani Hafsat Siddika and husband, Abubakar Umar Kurfi are expecting their first child together as a married couple. The gorgeous couple walked down the aisle in December 2016 and showed off their growing baby bump as they attended a friend’s birthday party during Iftar. The lovely photo was shared on social media and showed …

The post Emir of Kano's daughter Princess Siddika expecting her first child appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

