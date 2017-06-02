Pages Navigation Menu

Emir Sanusi insists he won’t be discouraged in his fight for change

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Emir of Kano, Mallam Lamido Sanusi, on Thursday said he would not be discouraged as a change agent in the society. Sanusi stated this in Kano, when the new Country Representative of UNICEF, Mohammed Fall, paid him a visit to solicit his support for girl-child education. He admitted that change was difficult to bring […]

