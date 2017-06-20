Emir Sanusi Recalls Suspended Private Secretary

By SALIHI ABUBAKAR BELLO, Kano

The Emir of Kano, His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II, has recalled his uncle who doubles as his personal secretary, Isah Sanusi (Isah Pilot), who was reportedly suspended for allegedly being a mole in the Emirate.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Emir Sanusi’s uncle who is his private secretary was seen in the midst of the convoy that accompanied the emir to Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA on his way to Abuja recently.

The recalled personal secretary to Emir Sanusi, Isa Pilot was suspended over his alleged role in the recent crisis in the emirate in which the emir narrowly escaped being dethroned and or humiliated.

A source stated that emir’s personal secretary reported back to official duty last week and official engagements began in earnest.

The source further confided to our reporter that he was told by colleagues who work closely with Emir Sanusi that he asked for his uncle re-absorption as he called on his personal secretary phone number severally to no avail.

He was told that the emir sought for undisclosed personalities in the family to intervene in the reabsorption before it was possible likely last Thursday.

Aminu Abdulkadir, aka Olaye, and a confidant of palace officials, when interviewed on why Emir Sanusi sought for the return of his personal secretary, said that Isah Pilot has the know-how on the affairs of the palace, considering the years he served late Emir Ado Bayero in same capacity.

Abdulkadir concluded that it is difficult for Emir Sanusi to lose his personal secretary and still succeed like his predecessor does.

According to him it was not a sign of weakness on the part of the emirs for recalling his secretary.

The post Emir Sanusi Recalls Suspended Private Secretary appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

