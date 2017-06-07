Pages Navigation Menu

Emir Sanusi sacks palace secretary for allegedly leaking palace information – NAIJ.COM

Emir Sanusi sacks palace secretary for allegedly leaking palace information
The palace secretary of the Kano emirate, Isa Sanusi Bayero (Isa Pilot), has been sacked by the emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, for allegedly leaking information from the palace. A senior official of the emirate told the Leadership that the sacked
