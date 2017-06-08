Emir Sanusi Sacks Secretary for Leaking Information to the Press

The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II, on Wednesday sacked his Senior Private Secretary, Alhaji Isah Bayero, over what was described as alleged sabotage.

Punch reports that Isah Bayero, a former pilot with the Kabo Air, was appointed as an aide to Sanusi in 2014 when the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor became the emir to succeed the late Ado Abdullahi Bayero.

However, sources close to the Kano Emirate Council, disclosed that Isah Bayero was sacked after he was accused of leaking information on the expenditure of the council’s funds to the media.

The leakages led to a public outcry and eventual investigations into the finances of the Emirate Council by the state Anti- Corruption Commission and the Kano State House of Assembly.

Emir Sanusi 11 came under public criticisms, following unsubstantiated allegations that he inherited N4bn from the late Emir of Kano, His Highness, Alhaji Ado Abdullahi Bayero and squandered it.

Following the allegations, the Emirate Council promptly summoned a press conference, during which the Chief Finance Officer of the Palace, Walin Kano, Alhaji Mahe Bashir Wali, described the allegations as false and baseless.

A source in the office of the palace secretary confirmed that the sacked palace secretary was antagonistic to Sanusi, adding that he was allegedly responsible for most of the leaks coming out of the palace.

It was also gathered that the emir’s younger brother, Mustapha, who is the Falaki of Kano and an in-law to the late emir Ado Bayero, had been picked as Isah Bayero’s replacement.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Emir Sanusi Sacks Secretary for Leaking Information to the Press appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

