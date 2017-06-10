Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Emmanuel Macron’s ‘Queen of the bull ring’ locks horns with far-Right in Front National southern heartland – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Emmanuel Macron's 'Queen of the bull ring' locks horns with far-Right in Front National southern heartland
Telegraph.co.uk
Ex-French torera Marie Sara who will run for Macron's La République en Marche against the FN MP Gilbert Collard in legislative elections. Credit: Magali Delporte/Telegraph. Henry Samuel, Nimes. 10 June 2017 • 12:01pm. As France returns to the polls
Macron needs strong backinggulfnews.com
The data team behind Macron's astounding victoryProspect
Move over UK, it's French election time nowForexLive

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.